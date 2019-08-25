Kolkata: 60-year-old man held on charges of killing wife, father

A 60-year-old man of Chinese origin was arrested on Saturday, a day after he had allegedly killed his wife and father by hitting them with an iron bucket at Tangra’s China Town area in Kolkata, said police.

Police recovered both the bodies from their house on New Tangra Road on Friday night and took them to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College, where they were declared dead. The victims mainly had facial injuries, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Li Kasong (90) and his daughter-in-law Li Han Meihha (60).

Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Muralidhar Sharma said, “Accused Li Wan Tho was arrested today. He has confessed that he killed his wife and father following an altercation on Friday night.”

According to police, the couple had a strained relationship as the woman used to suspect that her husband had an extramarital relationship. They allegedly used to fight over this issue frequently, said police.

“There was a blood-stained iron bucket kept beside the bodies. Initial investigation reveals that the accused has used the bucket to hit them,” said a police officer.

“The house was locked from inside and everything in the house was found intact. Investigation is on,” said Joint CP Sharma.

The matter came to light when their neighbour, Bapi Dey, felt something amiss and informed police. Based on his complaint, a case was lodged at Tangra Police Station area under sections 302 (Murder), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the accused had initially tried to fool police by locking the door of his house from inside. He had got out of the house through a window. He even called at his wife’s number several times to mislead police.

Police said Tho had an argument with his wife on Friday, following which he had smashed her face by hitting her with an iron bucket several times. When his elderly father tried to save her, Tho also attacked him with the same iron bucket. He too lost his consciousness, after which Tho fled.