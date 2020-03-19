Kolkata: 50 Gangasagar pilgrims, 95 who returned from Kerala take test

A woman with a mask on a bus in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo: Partha Paul) A woman with a mask on a bus in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Health officials in South 24 Parganas district have sent 95 people, who recently returned from Kerala to Rudranagar, for examination, sources said.

A group of 50 pilgrims from Kerala and Rajasthan who were on their way to Gangasagar were also stopped and sent back to Kolkata after tests were conducted on them, officials said.

In a bulletin, the state Health Department said that 15 of the 5,605 people, who arrived in the city, on Wednesday were kept under observation.

Till date, a total of 17,849 people travelling to India from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance, the bulletin said.

Among them, the surveillance period for 267 people was over, 25 were admitted to the isolation facility at present and the rest 17,557 are under home surveillance.

“Till date, 77 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, ICMR-NICED, Kolkata, and IPGMER, Kolkata, for COVID-19 test. Results of 76 samples are negative. One sample has come as positive,” it said

“The health condition of all the persons under surveillance is stable,” it added.

Eight persons, who have been discharged from the hospital, have been kept in home isolation, it said.

