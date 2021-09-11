Kolkata: 5 more Covid-19 deaths registered on Friday

The state capital, Kolkata, on Friday registered five more deaths due to Covid-19, a health bulletin said. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 14 deaths due to the virus. Apart from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas recorded three deaths while Hooghly recorded two deaths. North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 129, followed by Kolkata at 127.

The state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 15,55,405 on Sunday as 753 more people tested positive for the infection, while its coronavirus death toll rose to 18,553, the health bulletin said.

The active cases came down to 8,219. So far, 6,904 are in home isolation while 246 are in safe homes. In the past 24 hours, 766 people were discharged. As of Friday, a total of 15,28,633 people were cured of the infection. The discharge rate stands at 98.28 per cent. A total of 40,634 samples were tested today. The positivity rate stands at 1.85 per cent.

According to the health bulletin, 4,99,781 received the vaccine on Friday. So far, 4,57,57,705 have been vaccinated in Bengal, of whom 1,29,97,132 have received both doses.