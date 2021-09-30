Kolkata: 5 held for duping senior citizen of Rs 40,000, phishing racket busted

THE Bidhannagar Cyber Crime cell has arrested five persons who cheated a man “taking inspiration from a web series based on a real-life phishing scam”, officers said on Wednesday.

Police identified the accused as Manish Kumar Jha (25) of Madhubani Bihar and Kartik Kumar (21) of Samastipur in Bihar.

Priyanshu Sharma (21) of Dal Singh Sarai Samantipur, Rakesh Kumar (20) of Navada in Bihar and Deepak Kumar (25 ) of Purba Singh Jharkhand. Police seized 19 ATM cards, 4 PAN cards, 6 extra SIM cards, among other things from their possession.

On December 25 last year, the police received complaint from one P K Bhahma (80) Salt Lake, Kolkata through his authorised person Chandan Chaulia to the effect that the complainant received several calls on his mobile number from the numbers 9433857479, 9433393632.

The callers convinced the complainant to make payment to purchase some products, leading to him being defrauded of Rs 40,686 by a group of persons. The accused persons posed as representative of a global online retail major.

Police said the arrested persons are “wanted” in a few similar cases in Bihar and Jharkhand. The police filed a case on September 25 under section 419/420 (cheating and fraud) 406 ( criminal breach of trust) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) IPC. Further probe is on, officers said on Wednesday.

In another incident, a man alleged that nearly Rs 19 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account after he downloaded an application in a bid to “update KYC documents.”

A complaint has been filed in Burtolla police station. A probe is underway, officers said.