Kolkata: 5 Bangla nationals held while crossing border

Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Wednesday while they were allegedly illegally crossing to the Indian side of the border without valid documents.

A team of the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) also arrested Abdul Salam (40) of Howrah, Mujibar Ghazi (53) of North 24 Parganas, and Rabindar Prasad (42) of Kolkata for allegedly helping the Bangladeshis cross the border.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Habib Sk (45), Mohammed Riday Sk (30), Abul Kalam (21), Rahul Sk (19) and Awal Middhya (18).

“Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for clandestinely entering India through the porous border without any valid documents or permits, and thereby committed offence under section 14A of the Foreigners Act,” said a senior STF official. The other three were arrested for abetting, organising and facilitating illegal entry of the five Bangladeshis.

History-sheeter Hatkata Dilip held for extortion

History-sheeter Dilip Banerjee alias Hatkata Dilip was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly extorting money from a Kolkata resident.

According to Lake Town police, one Dhananjoy Mukherjee of 5 Basak Bagan Lane under Lake Town Police Station lodged a complaint on August 19 against Banerjee and his gang members. He alleged that the accused, under the influence of alcohol, stormed into his room and threatened him with dire consequences for denying extortion money for an undergoing project in Patipukur. Banerjee was arrested under various sections of IPC.

Two months ago, he had allegedly collected Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for the same project.