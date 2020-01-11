Kolkata: 3 buses torched after speeding bus runs over biker, 5 arrested

One of the torched buses in Kolkata on Friday. (Express) One of the torched buses in Kolkata on Friday. (Express)

Hundreds of people went on the rampage, torching three buses and vandalising one, after a speeding bus ran over a 32-year-old man in Mominpur area of Khidderpore in Kolkata on Friday morning. Three policemen also received minor injuries in stone-pelting by the mob. Five persons, including a woman, were arrested from the spot on charges of rioting and arson.

According to South Port police sources, the local residents claimed three buses were racing against each other when one of them hit Anil Verma who was riding a motorcycle.

A resident of Junction Road, Verma, who was apparently without a headgear, fell on road before being crushed under the wheels of the bus, police said, adding the victim died on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

“Following the accident, about 400-500 people went on the rampage, setting fire to three private buses near the spot and damaging the offending vehicle. Five persons, including a woman, was arrested from the spot on charges of rioting and arson,” said a senior police officer, adding they seized the offending bus, 12C, but the driver managed to escape.

A huge police force arrived at the scene to control the situation, but the protesters pelted them with stones, injuring a few officials. Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Three fire tenders were pressed into action to put out the fire.

Later with reinforcements from control room, the local police pacified the agitated crowd.

“The situation is under control,” South Division DC Meeraj Khalid told reporters.

Two separate cases were lodged at South Port police station for accident and rioting. One of the cases was lodged under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Cause death by negligence) of IPC. Another case was lodged under sections 148 (Rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Unlawful assembly), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 437 of the IPC.

