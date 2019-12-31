Kolkata: 3 BJP workers arrested for vandalising church in east midnapore, say Police

The incident took place in Bhagavanpur area of the district, about 120 km southwest of Kolkata, two days after Christmas, when a mob, comprising around ten people, allegedly entered the church shouting slogans and broke furniture, fans and window panes.(Representational Image) The incident took place in Bhagavanpur area of the district, about 120 km southwest of Kolkata, two days after Christmas, when a mob, comprising around ten people, allegedly entered the church shouting slogans and broke furniture, fans and window panes.(Representational Image)

Three BJP supporters were arrested on Monday for vandalising a church in East Midnapore district last Friday, said police sources.

The BJP, however, denied any links with those arrested, identified as Buban Pradhan (40), Utpal Pradhan (32) and Swapan Burman (30), and blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the incident.

The incident took place in Bhagavanpur area of the district, about 120 km southwest of Kolkata, two days after Christmas, when a mob, comprising around ten people, allegedly entered the church shouting slogans and broke furniture, fans and window panes.

The police said that people were praying inside the church when the incident took place.

“Three persons have been arrested, while raids are on for more arrests,” East Midnapore Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nishakumar said.

According to police sources, a case was lodged against seven people on the basis of a complaint filed by a church priest.

“The accused have been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) among other stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police official.

“The area has good number of Christian residents. Following Christmas, the area had been in a celebratory mood. The number of people in the church was also higher than regular. Such an act of vandalism created panic in the area,” said the police official.

Meanwhile, the BJP has denied any involvement in the incident. “The BJP has nothing to do with the incident. It’s just another effort by the ruling party (TMC) to defame us,” said a local party leader who didn’t want to be named. The TMC was not available for comments.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App