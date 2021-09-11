Kolkata: 26 held for murderous attack on rival gangster

The anti-rowdy squad of the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department has arrested 26 people after foiling their attack on a criminal released from prison on bail, officials said on Friday. Of those arrested, 25 are from the city’s Kasba area.

The police said the accused, who are associates of gangster Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, assembled near the entrance of the Presidency Correctional Home in Alipore at about 2 pm on Thursday and lay in wait for Poddar’s rival Munna Pandey, who is also from Kasba, to leave the prison on bail. Pandey had been arrested on August 22 in a case of attempted murder.

“They formed an unlawful assembly, having been armed with deadly weapons such as firearms, lathis, iron rods, choppers, foldable sticks, bricks, and attacked the complainant and attempted to kill him as soon as he left the Presidency Correctional Home. At that moment, a team of ARS, DD, and local police, on receipt of information about the incident, reached the spot and rescued the complainant, Munna Pandey, from the murderous attack inflicted by the accused persons,” said an official.

About 25-30 assailants, including a person identified as Dinu Yadav, managed to flee. Dinu Yadav alias Sandip Yadav alias Sanju Yadav and one of those arrested, identified as Sheikh Akhtar Ali, had brandished firearms in front of Pandey, who was treated at SSKM Hospital before being discharged. “On search, one countrymade single-shot firearm loaded with a live cartridge was recovered and seized from the possession of accused person namely Sk. Akhtar Ali, one iron made chopper was recovered and seized from the possession of the noted accused person namely Krishna Dubey,” added an official.

Based on Pandey’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Hastings Police station. A number of rods, bricks, choppers and foldable iron made sticks were recovered from the possession of other accused persons in custody.