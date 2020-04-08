Kolkata: 24 more NRS staffers put under isolation

The cases came to light after a patient tested positive at NRS Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: Partha Paul) The cases came to light after a patient tested positive at NRS Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The number of NRS Medical College and Hospital personnel quarantined rose to 79 after 24 more poeple were isolated on Tuesday.

Three days ago, a patient at the hospital tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after his death.

Among the medical staff quarantined at a medical facility in the New Town area are 39 junior doctors, nurses, and other health workers. Of the 79 medical staff, 30 have tested negative for the virus.

“So far, we have received test reports of 30 personnel out of total 79. All 30 personnel have tested negative. This does not mean that they will be allowed to join duty. We will keep them in observation for 14 days. Reports of rest of the personnel sent on quarantine are awaited,” said a government official.

The patient who died was a 35-year-old from South 24 Parganas district’s Maheshtala area. He came to the hospital’s emergency wing on March 30 with haemophilia. He was initially admitted to the male general medicine ward, and then shifted to the critical care unit the following day. He was put on ventilation after his condition deteriorated.

He developed COVID-19 symptoms before his death, and was tested for the infection. He died on Saturday morning, and by night test reports confirmed he had the infection.

By Sunday afternoon, the hospital traced 39 junior doctors and 16 other staff, including nurses, paramedics and Group D staff who had come in close contact with the patient.

Among the doctors in quarantine are 15 post-graduate trainees, six house staffers, and 18 interns. The hospital shut down both the male general medicine ward, and critical care unit on Sunday, and disinfected them.

