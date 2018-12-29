Kolkata: 21-year-old woman’s body found hanging; husband, kin arrested

Police on Thursday arrested the husband and sister-in-law of a 21-year-old woman after her body was found hanging at their house in Mahiari Raibari area of Andul. The deceased, Rinku Kundu Chowdhuri, was a third-year BCom student at Howrah Dinbandhu college. Rinku had married Soumodeb Kundu Chowdhuri in May this year.

Advertising

“It seems like she was murdered and then hanged. We want a high-level investigation into the case”, said Suparna Pal, a relative of Rinku.

Police said her husband Soumodeb and sister-in-law Dishari Kundu Chowdhuri were charged under abetment of suicide.

“Soumodeb and Dishari have been arrested. It is too early to ascertain the exact cause of death and time. We are yet to receive the autopsy report”, said a police officer.

Some of the local residents alleged that the deceased was beaten up regularly, and that they had heard her screaming the previous day.