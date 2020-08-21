Kolkata: 2 workers electrocuted to death in zoo

The spot in Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo where two people came in contact with a live wire on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Two employees of a private company repairing a hoarding in Alipore Zoo died on Thursday after coming in contact with a live wire, an official said. One person was injured.

The deceased were identified as Tarani Ghosh (41) from Murshidabad district, and Odisha resident Pradip Das (45). The injured person was identified as Liton Das. They had been working in the zoo for the last few weeks.

“They were labourers of a private advertising company, and were repairing a billboard in front of the elephant enclosure,” said an official.

A source said they accidentally touched a live wire. They were taken to a hospital, where Ghosh and Pradip Das were declared dead, Alipore Zoo Director Asis Samanta told PTI. Liton Das’s condition was said to be serious, Samanta added.

The West Bengal Zoo Authority has ordered a probe, said Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha. A source in the zoo pointed out that heavy rain had lashed the metropolis since morning. With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd