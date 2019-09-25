Kolkata: 2-day Express platform for exchange of digital knowledge with Bangladesh

Aiming at an exchange of digital knowledge between India and neighbouring Bangladesh, The Indian Express Group and Express Computer will hold a two-day conference — ‘Technology Senate Bangla’ — in Kolkata from Wednesday.

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra will inaugurate the event along with Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, The Financial Express.

The first edition of the conference will focus on ‘Enabling the Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence’.

The idea of the conference is to create a knowledge exchange platform where 70 enterprises from Bangladesh will take part. There will be keynote sessions, panel discussions and partner presentations. The focus will be on real Information Technology deployments, latest solutions and business insights.

Biggest firms from Bangladesh, key bureaucrats from top government departments, consultants and thought leaders will attend the event.

The topics that will be discussed during the event are ‘How Digital Initiatives are Transforming Bangladesh’, ‘How Enterprises are Increasing Investments in Digital Innovation’ among others.

Kolkata to host global science fest from Nov 5

Announcing the fifth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF), Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday said the endeavour of the annual event is to take scientific research out of laboratories to people and industries.

The festival, which will be held from November 5 to 8 in Kolkata, specifically targets children. The theme for this year is RISEN — research, innovation and science empowering the nation. “We have also incorporated a health research component to the festival this time. Just as we need a jan andolan (mass movement) for health, we need a similar andolan for science and technology,” Vardhan said on Tuesday.

The festival will take place at the Biswa Bangla Convention Center and Science City in Kolkata.