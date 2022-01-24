Kolkata: 2 BJP leaders show-caused after meet with dissidents

The state BJP on Sunday show-caused its leaders Ritesh Tiwari and Joy Prakash Majumdar after they attended a meeting of party dissidents in Kolkata on January 15. According to the notices, both leaders violated the BJP discipling by speaking against it in the media.

Party sources however said the notices, on the direction of state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, were issued because the two leaders attended several meetings of dissidents in the last one month.

While Tiwari said he is still “a BJP soldier”, former state BJP vice-president Majumdar was not available for comment.

The January 15 meeting was also attended by Union minister Shantanu Thakur, who later hosted a get-together in North 24 Parganas district. Some BJP leaders have been protesting their omission from the new party state committee and have trained their guns at state BJP general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakravorty. A few BJP leaders have even left party’s WhatsApp groups as a mark of protest.

Tiwari told The Indian Express that he will remain in the party. “I have been with the BJP for last 32 years. I have fought hard to come this far and given my heart and soul for the party. Those who are new to the party have no knowledge on how to run the party. They should come and learn from party’s old-timers. They don’t even know how to write a showcause letter. They said that I have spoken against the party but could not give the date and place from where I have made, if any, statements against the party. This is nothing but a malafide intention by the party’s newcomers to tarnish my image,” said Tiwari.

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur was surprised by the party crackdown. “I have held meetings with dissidents and will continue to do so if necessary,” he said.