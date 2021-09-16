Kolkata: 2 arrested for firing at businessman

The Kolkata Police have arrested two men in connection with an attack on a businessman near Gorky Sadan in south Kolkata on Sunday night, officials said on Wednesday.

Ronit Gupta alias Bongi (21), a resident of Sevak Baidya Street near Dover Terrace, and Bishal Sardar (22) were arrested on Tuesday. Gupta is a food delivery executive for an app-based company, while Sardar used to work at an eatery before the lockdown but started supplying bottled water since he lost the job.

The two along with others from a club in the Rabindra Sarobar area were reportedly on their way to a Ganesh idol immersion when businessman Pankaj Singh, who was driving home to Howrah along with two friends, tried to overtake them opposite Gorky Sadan around 11.20 pm. This caused an argument between Gupta and Singh, and the businessman allegedly slapped the 21-year-old. The rest of the group then got involved and Sardar shot Singh in the shoulder, said investigators.

The police are now trying to find out how the group was allowed to be outside in numbers during curfew hours. “First, there was no procession. There were two vehicles and five to six bikes. Both the arrested accused were part of this convoy. It was a lapse on part of the local police. Enquiry is being conducted and action will be taken,” said JCP(Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The rest of the bikers who were part of this group are at large. The police have filed a case under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder).