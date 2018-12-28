Kolkata: 18 BJP workers detained during rally, later released

As many as 18 BJP workers and leaders were detained after allegedly entering into a scuffle with police during a law violation programme in Behala area of Kolkata on Thursday.

The party took out the rally to condemn the alleged role of the state police in lodging false cases against its workers. As soon as the rally was stopped near 14 number bus stand, a scuffle ensued between police personnel and BJP workers.

All detained BJP workers were later released. State BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee, who was among them, said, “We were holding a peaceful rally here. But the police stopped us. They are not allowing us to hold any political activity. They are working at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress.”