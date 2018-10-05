Kolkata: 16-year-old girl mowed down by truck, irate mob attacks police

The incident took place at around 7 am when the girl was on her bicycle, headed for her morning tuition classes. The incident took place at around 7 am when the girl was on her bicycle, headed for her morning tuition classes.

A 16-year-old girl was mowed down by a dumper truck in Panagarh area of Durgapur on Thursday morning. The truck driver fled despite attempts by local residents to catch him, following which a mob blocked roads and attacked police personnel, sources said.



“When she was crossing the Panagrah underpass, she was mowed down by a dumper. She died on the spot,” said a police officer.

Sources said the victim was a Class X student at Kanksa Senior Girls’ School. Soon after she was hit by the truck, police personnel reached the spot, but were confronted by a mob. In addition to attacking the police, the mob also set a bike on fire and blocked a road for around half an hour. The group dispersed after the police assured that action would be taken.

“We have assured them that all their demands will be fulfilled and steps will be taken to ensure better road safety in the area. A speed breaker will be constructed beneath the underpass,” said a local police officer.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area till late afternoon.

Hours after the incident, the school friends of the deceased also hit the streets to protest against the incident and demand better road safety. Some people sat on the road, bringing movement of vehicles to a standstill for about 15 minutes.

