Kolkata: 13 IPS officers shifted

The West Bengal government on Monday reshuffled 13 Indian Police Service officers. A Home department notification said North Bengal inspector general (IG) (traffic) Jawed Shamim will take over as Kolkata’s additional police commissioner. R Sivakumar, who is additional police commissioner (II), will be IG (HQ)-II.

Burdwan superintendent of police (SP) Kunal Agarwal has been transferred to Birbhum. Santosh Pandey, who was recently transferred to Nadia, will take charge as Kolkata police deputy commissioner (cybercrime).

State Armed Police’s Anoop Jaiswal has been named as North Dinazpur SP. He will replace Shyam Singh.

Birbhum SP Sudheer Kumar Neelkantam will replace Rupesh Kumar as DC for East Division. Rupesh Kumar will take charge as Nadia SP.

Bhaskar Mukherjee, DC (Zone -II) Airport, has been transferred to Burdwan as SP. Nagendra Nath Tripathi, who was commandant with State Armed police, has been transferred to Silliguri as DC traffic.

Sunil Kumar Yadav, who was DC traffic (Siliguri), will be SP Alipurduar. Avvaru Ravindranth, SP Alipurduar, will take charge as DC (Zone-2) Airport division. Rahul Goswami, who is additional SP Diamond Harbour, will be additional DC (DD) of Bidhannagar police.

