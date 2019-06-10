Kolkata: 11 held for duping customer of online shopping portal

Bidhannagar cyber cell busted an inter-state racket and arrested 11 people for allegedly duping customers of a popular online shopping portal.

Advertising

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on Thursday at Astra Towers in Action Area II under New Town police station area. “The accused used to lure customers of Flipkart by declaring them lottery winners. In the name of sending them prizes such as iPhone, LED TV etc, they would ask for some process fee and then persuade them to buy one item to get a second one for free. The customers were asked to deposit the money in a Paytm account,” said an official of Bidhannagar police.

They had successfully procured the database of actual Flipkart buyers. “It was easy for them to win their confidence as they had all the information related to the shopping portal. They were making the calls with the help of 15 computer systems,” he added.

The police lodged a case under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and fraud), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section of the Indian Telegraph Act. Laptops, hard disks, SIM cards, over Rs 90,000 in cash, and many ATM cards of different banks were recovered from the office.