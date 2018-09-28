Kolkata: 10-year-old, two others die of dengue over three days

Three people have died of dengue in Kolkata over the past three days. On Tuesday, a man identified as Manas Das (46), a resident of Dum Dum, died in a south Kolkata nursing home. He had been suffering from high fever for about a week. His condition kept deteriorating and his platelet count had plummeted, leading to his death.
On Wednesday, Parismita Ghosh (10), a resident of Burtala, passed away at a private hospital on the EM Bypass. Parismita was admitted on Tuesday.
Her death certificate mentioned the cause was “severe dengue fever and multi-organ dysfunction”.
Sources said she had been suffering from high fever for quite some time. A blood test had confirmed that she had dengue. Hospital sources said her platelet count was going down rapidly and she had developed severe “gram-negative sepsis”.
On Thursday, Gokul Mukherjee (58) died. He was diagnosed positive in the NS1 test (test for dengue) and died at a private hospital in Ekbalpur area, said sources.
Last year, dengue cases were reported till early November. Though the recent deaths have become a cause of concern for the public, health department officials claimed the situation was under control.
“There have been a few cases of dengue. However, there is nothing to panic as the number of people affected is not that alarming,” said a health official. Asked how many deaths had been recorded this season, the official said, “It is not available with me now.”
“Dengue fever begins with a sudden high fever, often as high as 104 – 105°F…A flat, red rash may appear over most of the body 2-5 days after the fever starts. A second rash, which looks like measles, appears later in the disease. Infected people may have increased skin sensitivity and feel discomfort,” said Dr. Partha Ghosh, who owns a private clinic in Kolkata.
What to watch out for
Symptoms
- Headache (especially behind the eyes)
- Fatigue
- Aching joints
- Muscle ache
- Nausea
- Swollen lymph nodes.
- Vomiting
Tests to diagnose:
- Antibody titer for dengue virus types
- Complete blood count (CBC)
- Serology studies to look for antibodies to dengue viruses
Treatment:
There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. You will need fluids if there are signs of dehydration. Tylenol is used to treat a high fever. Avoid taking aspirin.
