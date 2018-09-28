Kolkata: 10-year-old, two others die of dengue over three days

Last year, dengue cases were reported till early November in the state. Last year, dengue cases were reported till early November in the state.

Three people have died of dengue in Kolkata over the past three days. On Tuesday, a man identified as Manas Das (46), a resident of Dum Dum, died in a south Kolkata nursing home. He had been suffering from high fever for about a week. His condition kept deteriorating and his platelet count had plummeted, leading to his death.

On Wednesday, Parismita Ghosh (10), a resident of Burtala, passed away at a private hospital on the EM Bypass. Parismita was admitted on Tuesday.

Her death certificate mentioned the cause was “severe dengue fever and multi-organ dysfunction”.

Sources said she had been suffering from high fever for quite some time. A blood test had confirmed that she had dengue. Hospital sources said her platelet count was going down rapidly and she had developed severe “gram-negative sepsis”.

On Thursday, Gokul Mukherjee (58) died. He was diagnosed positive in the NS1 test (test for dengue) and died at a private hospital in Ekbalpur area, said sources.

Last year, dengue cases were reported till early November. Though the recent deaths have become a cause of concern for the public, health department officials claimed the situation was under control.

“There have been a few cases of dengue. However, there is nothing to panic as the number of people affected is not that alarming,” said a health official. Asked how many deaths had been recorded this season, the official said, “It is not available with me now.”

“Dengue fever begins with a sudden high fever, often as high as 104 – 105°F…A flat, red rash may appear over most of the body 2-5 days after the fever starts. A second rash, which looks like measles, appears later in the disease. Infected people may have increased skin sensitivity and feel discomfort,” said Dr. Partha Ghosh, who owns a private clinic in Kolkata.

What to watch out for

Symptoms

Headache (especially behind the eyes)

Fatigue

Aching joints

Muscle ache

Nausea

Swollen lymph nodes.

Vomiting

Tests to diagnose:

Antibody titer for dengue virus types

Complete blood count (CBC)

Serology studies to look for antibodies to dengue viruses

Treatment:

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. You will need fluids if there are signs of dehydration. Tylenol is used to treat a high fever. Avoid taking aspirin.

