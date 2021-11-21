Kolkata: Child home owner among 10 arrested for ‘trafficking’, 20 children rescued

The daughter-in-law of a former top civic body official and nine others were arrested early on Saturday for allegedly running a child trafficking racket from a home care centre in Kolkata.

At least 20 children have been rescued from the home run by the woman for the last five years. Police also questioned the former civic body official.

According to police sources, a family adopted a girl from the home two and a half years ago. But a few days ago, the girl complained to her adoptive parents that she had been sexually abused at the home.

The couple then lodged a police complaint. Police and detectives are investigating the incident.

Based on the allegations, a joint team of police, detectives and the Child Welfare Department raided the home on Friday night. Sources said officials found that the number of children at the home did not match with the government data.

After questioning the owner of the home, investigators later confirmed that children were being trafficked from the home. Police arrested the owner and nine others.

Investigators estimated that many children were sold. The woman also issued birth certificates of the children required for adoption. Police have locked the home.

Child and Women Development Minister Sashi Panja said, “Whoever is the culprit, police will take action within the legal framework. Nobody will be spared.”