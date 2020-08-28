Kolkata: 1 dies as house collapses in city amid rain

The collapsed house. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

A 70-year-old woman was killed after a portion of a dilapidated building on Beliaghata Main Road collapsed at Thursday 5 am amid heavy rainfall.

The deceased’s 47-year-old son, identified as Rajesh Saha, was also injured. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“It was an old single-storied dilapidated building that collapsed due to heavy rain,” said police. The woman was trapped under the debris, and it took almost three hours to rescue her. She died in the hospital, police added.

For the last two days, Kolkata has received continuous rainfall. Several areas are waterlogged. Alipore recorded 48 mm rainfall in this period

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd