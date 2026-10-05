From TMC to BJP: Koel Mallick joins saffron party, eyes Rajya Sabha return

Former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Koel Mullick formally joined the BJP Monday, a day after the ruling party named her as its nominee for the October 16 bypoll for Rajya Sabha in West Bengal.

A popular face in the Bengali film industry, Mullick was elected as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP in April this year. However, she resigned from the Upper House in July after the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s electoral setback in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

She joined the ruling party in the presence of Sashi Agnihotri, state BJP general secretary.

Mullick is scheduled to submit her nomination later in the day in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

‘Proud to be in such a party’

While speaking to reporters shortly after joining the BJP, she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for “giving me this opportunity”.

“In the last few months (after BJP came to power in Bengal), there has been significant development in the state. It is inspiring. I am proud to be in such a party,” Mullick said.

“People of Bengal want development and jobs. We have seen that after finishing their education, people leave Bengal for jobs outside because there is a dearth of jobs here. One should create more jobs here so these people can return,” said Mullick.

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“I am privileged. But many are not as privileged as I am. I will like to work for them. Since childhood, my family taught me to help people who are not as privileged as I am. During summer vacation, we used to go to the Missionaries of Charity. Even if I can contribute in a small way in helping people, I will be happy,” she added.

When asked about the TMC, Mullick said, “Different parties work in their own ways. Each political party has its own way of working and trying to do good for people. I have never spoken against anyone, not during my film career or otherwise.”

‘BJP must also clarify the dilemma’

Koel is the fourth TMC Rajya Sabha MP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party after Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the BJP on July 9, 2026, after resigning from the TMC and the Upper House.

They were also elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets.

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While West Bengal BJP leaders said they welcomed these leaders as untainted members to strengthen the party, the TMC labelled the moves as acts of betrayal.

“Our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have already stated that our evaluation of some people was wrong. Our trust in some people was a mistake,” Krishanu Mitra, TMC (Mamata Banerjee) spokesperson, said.

“The BJP must also clarify the dilemma within the party. First, they said no TMC men or women will be taken in the BJP. Then they said they picked good TMC leaders. They should evaluate who are their own party members and who are outsiders,” Mitra added.

Koel Mallick is the daughter of veteran Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick. She married film producer Nispal Singh in 2013.

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She has won several awards for her performances in movies, including a Filmfare Awards Bangla, two Bengali Film Journalists’ Association awards, and an Anandalok Puraskar. In 2023, the Bengal Government, under the TMC, honoured her with the Mahanayak Samman.