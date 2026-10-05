From TMC to BJP: Koel Mallick joins saffron party, eyes Rajya Sabha return

Koel Mallick will submit her Rajya Sabha nomination later in the day in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Koel Mallick joins BJP, Koel Mallick BJP, Koel Mallick Rajya Sabha, Koel Mallick TMC, West Bengal Rajya Sabha bypoll, Koel Mallick BJP candidate, Rukmini Mallick, Koel Mallick political career, October 16 Rajya Sabha election, Bengal BJP, former TMC MP Koel Mallick, Indian Express, BJP news, Bengal newsKoel Mallick joined the ruling party in the presence of Sashi Agnihotri, state BJP general secretary. (BJP Photo)
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Former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Koel Mullick formally joined the BJP Monday, a day after the ruling party named her as its nominee for the October 16 bypoll for Rajya Sabha in West Bengal.

A popular face in the Bengali film industry, Mullick was elected as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP in April this year. However, she resigned from the Upper House in July after the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s electoral setback in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

She joined the ruling party in the presence of Sashi Agnihotri, state BJP general secretary.

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Mullick is scheduled to submit her nomination later in the day in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

‘Proud to be in such a party’

While speaking to reporters shortly after joining the BJP, she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for “giving me this opportunity”.

“In the last few months (after BJP came to power in Bengal), there has been significant development in the state. It is inspiring. I am proud to be in such a party,” Mullick said.

“People of Bengal want development and jobs. We have seen that after finishing their education, people leave Bengal for jobs outside because there is a dearth of jobs here. One should create more jobs here so these people can return,” said Mullick.

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Also Read | Koel Mallick gives up Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha seat, meets BJP’s Bhupender Yadav

“I am privileged. But many are not as privileged as I am. I will like to work for them. Since childhood, my family taught me to help people who are not as privileged as I am. During summer vacation, we used to go to the Missionaries of Charity. Even if I can contribute in a small way in helping people, I will be happy,” she added.

When asked about the TMC, Mullick said, “Different parties work in their own ways. Each political party has its own way of working and trying to do good for people. I have never spoken against anyone, not during my film career or otherwise.”

‘BJP must also clarify the dilemma’

Koel is the fourth TMC Rajya Sabha MP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party after Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the BJP  on July 9, 2026, after resigning from the TMC and the Upper House.

They were also elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets.

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While West Bengal BJP leaders said they welcomed these leaders as untainted members to strengthen the party, the TMC labelled the moves as acts of betrayal.

Also Read | ‘Sangh Parivar better than Gandhi parivar’: Ex-TMC MP who recently joined BJP

“Our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have already stated that our evaluation of some people was wrong. Our trust in some people was a mistake,” Krishanu Mitra, TMC (Mamata Banerjee) spokesperson, said.

“The BJP must also clarify the dilemma within the party. First, they said no TMC men or women will be taken in the BJP. Then they said they picked good TMC leaders. They should evaluate who are their own party members and who are outsiders,” Mitra added.

Koel Mallick is the daughter of veteran Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick. She married film producer Nispal Singh in 2013.

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She has won several awards for her performances in movies, including a Filmfare Awards Bangla, two Bengali Film Journalists’ Association awards, and an Anandalok Puraskar. In 2023, the Bengal Government, under the TMC, honoured her with the Mahanayak Samman.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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