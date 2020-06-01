KMC unveils plan to restore green cover lost during Amphan

Kolkata: NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to plant 30,000 to 40,000 trees in the city to restore the green cover lost during cyclone Amphan.

According to state minister and chairperson of the civic body’s board of administrators Firhad Hakim, more than 15,000 trees in and around the city were lost in the storm that tore through South Bengal on May 20 with a wind speed of 130 km per hour.

“Over 15,000 trees have fallen in the city. Right now we have to plant 30,000 to 40,000 trees to fill this vacuum. We have to select the right trees for the city and will consult with experts before starting the drive,” said Hakim.

Meanwhile, the state government formed an expert committee to monitor the process of tree plantation. Across the state, 1.65 lakh hectares of green cover was lost during the cyclone.

“From World Environment Day on June 5, the work to plant trees will begin across the state,” said State Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd