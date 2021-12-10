KMC to organise vaccination drive before civic polls

Ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election on December 19, the civic body will hold a Covid vaccination drive in all its 144 wards between December 12 and 17.

In a statement, the State Election Commission on Thursday said, “Commission requested KMC to organise Covid-19 vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters of the KMC area in all its 144 wards… Any voter can walk in such camps to be organised by KMC at its urban primary health centre. KMC has agreed to provide all infrastructure and logistic support along with manpower needed for such camps.”

The release further said, “Necessary publicity will be done by the KMC as well as the district municipal election officer, KMC, and the district magistrate, South 24 Parganas, to inform voters of these special facilities for vaccination.” The poll panel had earlier informed the Calcutta High Court that the reason for holding KCM polls first was a high rate of vaccination in the city.