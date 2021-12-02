Kolkata civic polls: Roopa Ganguly rebels, leaves BJP meet over candidate choice

Revolting against her party, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly left a virtual meeting with state BJP leaders mid-way and later trained guns at the leadership over the selection of candidates for the election to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

During a virtual meeting chaired by the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday and also featuring MP Dilip Ghosh and BJP state general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty, Ganguly expressed her displeasure over the selection of candidates for the December 19 KMC polls.

Before logging out, the BJP MP reportedly told the fellow party leaders not to call her for such meetings again.

Later, Ganguly took to social media to express her dismay over Gaurab Biswas, husband of late BJP councillor Teesta Biswas, not being given a BJP ticket to contest from ward number 86 of the KMC.

“Today, I stand convinced that Teesta’s death was not a mere accident but a murder. Sorry BJP4Bengal, I am with Gaurab (Teesta’s husband) in my little capacity. Now, I have a strong feeling that BJP wouldn’t have given ticket to Teesta if she would have been alive today. She didn’t compromise, that is why,” read her Facebook post. She was however not available for comments.

On October 27, local BJP councillor Teesta Biswas was killed in a car accident near Tamluk while returning from Digha in East Midnapore district.