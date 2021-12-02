Kolkata Municipal elections: Denied tickets, 2 Trinamool leaders enter fray as Independent candidates

December 2, 2021 5:09:07 am
Denied tickets by the Trinamool Congress to contest the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, outgoing councillor Ratan Malakar and late minister Subrata Mukherjee’s sister Tanima Chatterjee have entered the fray as Independent candidates.
Both filed their nominations on Wednesday, the last day to do so for the December 19 polls.
Chatterjee, who will contest from ward 68, filed her papers at the Alipore Survey building in South Kolkata around 2.30 pm.
With Kajari Banerjee, the wife of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Kartik Banerjee, being picked as the Trinamool nominee from ward 73, Malakar submitted his nomination papers as an Independent from the CM’s ward.
While Kajari Banerjee hit the campaign trail as soon as her name was announced by the party, Malakar wasn’t seen canvassing for her.
He was the coordinator of ward 63 as well as the chairman of borough 9. On his decision to enter the electoral contest, Malakar said, “I voluntarily decided to put forward my candidature as an Independent. I don’t want to say anything against anyone.”
According to sources, Trinamool’s south Kolkata president Debashis Kumar did not give the ticket to contest ward 68 to Tanima Chatterjee on the instruction of the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi. She then decided to pit herself as an Independent candidate against Trinamool’s pick Sudarshana Mukherjee.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-