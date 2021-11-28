scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ

Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls: Congress list out, two TMC turncoats bag tickets

🔴 While announcing the Left Front’s list of candidates on Friday, CPM leader Kallol Majumder said they were setting aside 17 seats where they may extend support to the non-BJP and Trinamool forces.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
November 28, 2021 5:18:22 am
Congress, Adhir ranjan chowdhury, Kolkata Municipal election, Kolkata, Kolkata Municipal election Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee Kolkata, indian express, Indian Express newsOn the Congress not allying with the Left this time, the party’s state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The Left Front declared its candidates without consulting us. We are yet to decide nominees for some seats. We believe that in some wards, we need to fight individually.” (FIle)

After the Left Front and the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Congress on Saturday announced candidates for 66 wards of the poll-bound Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Among the chosen ones were outgoing Trinamool councillors, Mumtaz Begum from ward 138 and Partha Mitra from ward 8, who switched over to the grand old party after being denied tickets.

Both Begum and Mitra were previously with the Congress and even contested bypolls on behalf of the party.

Also Read |Kolkata civic polls: In TMC candidate list, family ties run deep

On the Congress not allying with the Left this time, the party’s state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The Left Front declared its candidates without consulting us. We are yet to decide nominees for some seats. We believe that in some wards, we need to fight individually.”

Click here for more

While announcing the Left Front’s list of candidates on Friday, CPM leader Kallol Majumder said they were setting aside 17 seats where they may extend support to the non-BJP and Trinamool forces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement