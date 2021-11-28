Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls: Congress list out, two TMC turncoats bag tickets

After the Left Front and the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Congress on Saturday announced candidates for 66 wards of the poll-bound Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Among the chosen ones were outgoing Trinamool councillors, Mumtaz Begum from ward 138 and Partha Mitra from ward 8, who switched over to the grand old party after being denied tickets.

Both Begum and Mitra were previously with the Congress and even contested bypolls on behalf of the party.

On the Congress not allying with the Left this time, the party’s state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The Left Front declared its candidates without consulting us. We are yet to decide nominees for some seats. We believe that in some wards, we need to fight individually.”

While announcing the Left Front’s list of candidates on Friday, CPM leader Kallol Majumder said they were setting aside 17 seats where they may extend support to the non-BJP and Trinamool forces.