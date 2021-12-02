Kolkata Municipal Corporation election: CPM aims at regaining No. 2 spot

HAVING FIELDED a young brigade as candidates in the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election, the CPIM is looking to regain its second place slot this time, in terms of seats and vote share.

Ahead of the KMC polls, the CPM as well as the Left Front did not tie up with the Congress. According to a senior leader of CPM, “Within our party and the Left Front, there were different opinions on a coalition with the Congress. A section of the party thought that if we fight against TMC and BJP without the Congress, we will be able to secure more votes. So this time, experimentally, we are fighting alone to see how we fare.”

The CPM’s vote share in the state has declined since 2011. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the party came last. The ruling TMC, too, is mainly attacking the BJP politically and organisationally rather than the CPM and the Congress. This time, they are hoping that votes that went to “BJP pockets” in the previous election will again return to their vote bank.