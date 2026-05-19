Demolish in 7 days or face action: Kolkata civic body serves notices to 17 properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee

Properties linked to Trinamool All India General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee are under scrutiny, with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation sending notices to 17 addresses associated with the party’s second-in-command over alleged unauthorised construction.

In the notice issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, the Kolkata civic body has sought documents related to building plan approvals and clarification on whether permission was taken for additional construction. It has also asked for details regarding installations such as lifts and escalators.

The civic body has directed that unauthorised construction must be demolished within seven days, or the owners must show cause why action should not be taken. It has also warned that if no satisfactory response is received, the corporation will carry out demolition and recover the cost from the owners.