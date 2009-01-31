KMC files chargesheet against ex-officer

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has filed a chargesheet against its former officer on special duty (Health),Dr Atanu Mukherjee,for allegedly purchasing medicines at higher rates than those approved by the Tendering Committee of the Central Medical Stores and negligence of duty.

At present,Mukherjee is the superintendent of KMCs Strand Bank Road chest clinic and is due to retire on Saturday.

I have received the chargesheet today and will file my reply within seven days, said Mukherjee.

We had been probing his work for quite some time. We filed a chargesheet as soon as we collected enough evidences against him, said Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

