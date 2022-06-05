KK’s death: Bengal Governor slams state administration over ‘mismanagement’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday criticised the state government over singer KK’s death, saying “there could not have been more failure of the administration”.

Speaking to mediapersons at Bagdogra Airport in North Bengal before leaving for New Delhi, the Governor said there was no risk management in place at Nazrul Mancha, the venue of the singer’s final performance.

“The death of KK was very painful. Several people have sent me videos, and I have seen those videos. My heart bleeds. There could not have been more mismanagement. There could not have been more failure of the administration,” said Dhankhar.

“If we get into every facet of it, those supposed to maintain the atmosphere there, control the number of people present, in the event of crisis engage in some remedial steps-there was a complete failure. Those who were supposed to oversee it must be held accountable,” he added.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away following a live concert in Kolkata on May 31. According to preliminary findings of his post-mortem report, the singer passed away following a cardiac arrest. The demise of the Bollywood singer triggered a political blame game in the state with the BJP urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a central agency probe into his death.

“There should have been some control on the number of spectators coming there. The right step was not taken at the time of emergency. Those who were responsible for keeping the situation under control, ensuring disciplined crowd control and coming up with solutions in the moment of crisis, miserably failed in their duties,” said Dhankhar.

Reacting to the governor’s comments, senior TMC leader and state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said Dhankhar was behaving and reacting like a BJP leader. “I feel the leader of the Opposition in state Assembly should be replaced by Dhankhar now. He is behaving and reacting like a BJP leader. He does not know what to say and when to say it,” said Hakim Friday, BJP MP Saumitra Khan made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a central agency probe into the matter.