‘Kingpin’ of racket supplying drugs to jails arrested

Police on Sunday arrested the mastermind of a racket that allegedly supplied narcotics and alcohol to prisoners of different jails in and around Kolkata.

Police claimed to have got a lead on the accused, Musharraf, from a doctor who was arrested last month for allegedly supplying drugs and alcohol to prisons. On June 9, Amitava Chowdhury, the contractual doctor with Alipore jail, was arrested with 2 kg cannabis, four liquor bottles, 35 mobile phones, and Rs 1.45 lakh. “We got to know about Musharraf and the gang from Chowdhury during interrogation,” said a police official.

“Our government is determined to uproot the racket that supply narcotics, alcohol and mobile phones to jail inmates. A thorough investigation is under way to go to the roots of this menace and I guarantee that nobody will be spared. All the existing loopholes responsible for this illegal activity will be identified and sealed,” said state Correctional Services Minister Ujjal Biswas. A huge amount of drugs and mobile phones have also been recovered from Musharraf, a police official said. “He used to supply these materials to his agents who would then take the same to the prisoners. Further interrogations will reveal the names of other operators in the field. We are not ruling out the involvement of a section of jail guards in the racket,” said a police officer.

On June 12, Susmita Malakar, a second-year student was caught red-handed when she tried to supply around 200 grams of heroin to Dum Dum Central Correctional Home.

