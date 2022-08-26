scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Kin of TMC minister, bank executives were illegally given jobs in co-operative banks: Petitioner to HC

Denying the charges, minister Arup Roy said, “Anybody can file a case in the High Court, but there was no corruption or malpractice in the recruitment process. Everything was done after the consultation with the Reserve Bank and as per the rule. All allegations are false.”

An affidavit alleging that several relatives of state Co-Operative Minister Arup Roy and many cooperative bank executives were illegally recruited into the bank was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

The affidavit — filed by Ashish Mondol,  a residence of Tamluk,  who  had filed a PIL in 2021 — alleged that the bank authorities recruited double the number of sanctioned posts/vacancies to illegally accommodate relatives of the minister and high-profile bank officers.   The affidavit further alleged that many candidates who got jobs had not even appeared in the recruitment test.

In 2021, a PIL was filed in the High Court alleging corruption in the Co-Operative Bank Recruitment process in the state. The litigants alleged that the minister had issued guidelines that the bank could make appointments without having a cooperative commission in place, and as a result, 134 people were appointed against the sanctioned 52 vacancies.

On Thursday, the litigants also submitted, a list of recruits, claiming that they are “relatives” of the minister and bank executives.

