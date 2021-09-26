Kin of its ‘slain workers’ in tow, BJP slams TMC ‘reign of terror ’

THE BJP leadership, including its state president Sukanto Majumdar and party candidate in Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal, on Saturday protested at Hazra Crossing against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “dog carcass” remark. Around 40 people – family members of BJP workers who died in incidents of alleged post-poll violence – participated in the dharna.

On Friday, a day after BJP leaders tried unsuccessfully to march towards the Chief Minster’s residence with the body of its Mograhat assembly poll candidate, Mamata Banerjee said in a public meeting that she has the power to send “rotten dog carcass to BJP leaders’ houses”.

“We are here not to seek votes. Mamata Banerjee compared the body of our martyr with the dead body of a dog. Do people of Bengal and Bhabanipur support such a statement? Here are families of our party workers who have lost their sons, fathers and brothers. They are here to question the Chief Minister,” said Sukanto Majumder.

A large number of police personnel was posted in the area and cordons put up so that BJP workers could not move towards the Chief Minister’s official residence at Kalighat, nearly 15 minutes’ walk from Hazra crossing.

“Hoardings were put up saying ‘Didi Ke Bolo’. So, we went with the body of our murdered leader to seek justice. But the police manhandled us. Later, the chief minister made a reference to the carcass of a dog. We are here to protest against that. Police are working on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, who are unleashing a reign of terror in Bengal,” claimed Priyanka Tibrewal.

“That day the police even molested our candidate. How can the male police manhandle a female candidate,” said Arjun Singh, BJP MP, who was also present during the dharna.

During a public meeting on Friday, Mamata Banerjee, lashing out at the BJP for trying to protest near her home with the body of BJP leader Dhurjati Saha, the TMC chief said such deaths “are always unfortunate”. But, she added, “You are coming in front of my house with a dead body. If I send a carcass of a dog in front of your house then, what will happen? We can teach them a lesson in the language they understand.”

Earlier, a suo motu case has been registered against BJP leaders who tried to protest near the chief minister’s residence with the dead body.