Kin of assembly poll violence victim vote: ‘Threats on, want peace’

When 27-year-old Sangita Yadav stepped out of her house at East Ghosh Para Road on Sunday afternoon with her mother-in-law Rajmati Devi to cast their vote, it was for the first time that she wasn’t accompanied by her husband. Joy Prakash Yadav (29), Sangita’s husband, was killed on June 6 last year in post-assembly election violence in Bhatpara, Barrackpore, under North 24 Paraganas district. Violence continued in Bhatpara in the civic polls on Sunday.

“This is the first time when he isn’t with us for voting. We continue to get threats but will vote for my husband. I wish we are allowed to stay in peace. I am worried about my kids. I don’t let them play outside. We mostly stay indoors. I am surviving at the mercy of others. I wish I was offered a job by those in power that would at least have helped me move our life,” said Sangita.

Unaware of what the future holds for her two kids — Anuj (7) and Anushka (3) — Sangeeta was into tears on her way back home after exercising her franchise at Bhatpara High School, about one kilometre from her house.

“Every nook and corner of this area reminds me of him. The memories of June 6 haunts me day and night. CBI visited us twice. We are hopeful that someday we will get justice, but till then, we pray for peace for everyone living in Bhatpara,” she said.

Yadav’s mother Rajmati Devi (58), who too had cast her vote, was too depressed to talk about her son’s death. She, however, said, “Mere bacha ko chin liya or kisi ne kuch nahi kiya (They killed my son, and no one did anything). My son used to be excited during voting. Today I came for him.”

Sangita Yadav with her two kids, mother in law Rajmati Devi and Swapna, Joy Prakash Yadav's niece.

The key witness of the case, 17-year-old Swapna Yadav, who was standing just behind his uncle when he was killed, said “the family is fighting it every day”. “The hatred is such that even after all this, they have been putting up their party (referring to TMC) flags around our house. We are not politicians. TMC or BJP…it doesn’t matter to me, but it’s them who had killed my uncle. They taunted us, ‘Aye shob kore aar ki hobe (what will you achieve by doing so)’. They laughed at us when we removed their flags from the walls. The worst is that the accused are roaming free in the area, and we are indoors, living in fear. Democracy seems to be a joke to me,” she said.

The CBI is continuing with their investigation into the post-poll violence case, following the court’s order. A charge-sheet has also been filed in the court. Tuntun Choudhury, one of the four persons named in the charge-sheet, is out on bail.

Hit on the head by a crude bomb inside the tiny lawn of his small house on June 6 last year, about a month after the Assembly poll results were announced, Joy Prakash Yadav succumbed to his injuries. Poll violence, however, hasn’t stopped in the area.

Only 2 kilometres away from Yadav’s house, near Jagdal police station area, in 18 number ward of Bhatpara Municipality, streets have been littered with stones, bricks and broken glasses even today.

About 10.30 in the morning, when polls were on, Express visited the spot and witnessed a huge clash between BJP and TMC supporters. Coconut shells, bricks and stones were thrown at cars, police and journalists.

Stones were also pelted at BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, and he was chased away allegedly by TMC supporters. Police had to use batons to disperse the crowd.

Bhatpara is a stronghold of Singh. Given its track record of political rivalry and severe hostility and violence, a massive police force was deployed in the area.

“Seventeen people of our party have been arrested by police from Bhatpara. This is not voting, it’s a murder of democracy. It is a joint act of police and the administration. How do you expect fair voting when police are helping them in rigging?” Singh told The Indian Express.

The fear was such that the people who came out to cast their votes were seen returning home. “I don’t know what else is going to happen. I was going to my polling booth, but it now looks risky. I will try to come during the latter half of the day,” said Nisha Saw, a young voter from the area.

Vote rigging was reported in Titagarh Municipal area as well. “I am not bothered who wins because everyone is the same here. I am just voting for the sake of doing it. Voting has no meaning until violence in the area stops. Various pockets of Barrackpore have time and again been witnessing clashes,” said a young voter in Titagarh, who wished not to be named.

Titagarh had hit headlines when Manish Shukla, a close aide of the BJP’s Barrackpore MP, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on October 4, 2020.

Political violence has become an integral part of Barrackpore and its surrounding areas, which have always been considered safe havens for illegal trades and hooligans.

Tension also erupted in Kamarhati’s ward number 29 during the polling. Several people from outside had gathered in the area. As the day progressed, residents complained that a few strangers were triggering hostility. Meanwhile, locals nabbed three outsiders and beat them up, prompting the deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in the area to control the situation.

A major part of over 200 sq-km Barrackpore industrial belt, which has turned into a hotbed for political violence, went to polls on Sunday, as polling was held in 108 municipalities across West Bengal.