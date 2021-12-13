scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

Killed in chopper crash: Mortal remains of Armyman reach Darjeeling

Army Havildar Satpal Rai, who joined the Army in 2001, was working as a personal security officer of General Rawat. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 13, 2021 6:15:05 am
Military personnel paid their tribute to Rai at 158 Base Hospital in Bagdogra.

The mortal remains of Army Havildar Satpal Rai, who died in the helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 10 others, were brought to Bagdogra airport on a special flight from Delhi Sunday afternoon.

Rai, who joined the Army in 2001, was working as a personal security officer of General Rawat. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

Military personnel paid their tribute to Rai at 158 Base Hospital in Bagdogra. People from various walks of life, including BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Chairman of Board of Administrators at Siliguri Municipal Corporation Goutam Deb, and Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba paid their last respects to Rai.

More from Kolkata

Later in the day, the mortal remains were taken to his native village in Takdah, near Darjeeling town, in a flower-bedecked Army truck. The last rites will be held on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement