Killed in chopper crash: Mortal remains of Armyman reach Darjeeling

The mortal remains of Army Havildar Satpal Rai, who died in the helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 10 others, were brought to Bagdogra airport on a special flight from Delhi Sunday afternoon.

Rai, who joined the Army in 2001, was working as a personal security officer of General Rawat. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

Military personnel paid their tribute to Rai at 158 Base Hospital in Bagdogra. People from various walks of life, including BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Chairman of Board of Administrators at Siliguri Municipal Corporation Goutam Deb, and Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba paid their last respects to Rai.

Later in the day, the mortal remains were taken to his native village in Takdah, near Darjeeling town, in a flower-bedecked Army truck. The last rites will be held on Monday.