Killed in chopper crash: Armyman cremated with state honours

The last rites of Satpal Rai, who died in the helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 10 others, were held on Monday at Tukdah village in Darjeeling district with full state honours. Family members of the late soldiers, DM and SP of Darjeeling, army personnel and locals were present there to pay tribute. The mortal remains of Rai reached Siliguri on Sunday. Military personnel paid tribute to him at 158 Base Hospital in Bagdogra.

Rai was killed in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8. His mortal remains were brought to Bagdogra airport on a special flight from Delhi on Monday.

People from various walks of life, including BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Chairman of Board of Administrators at Siliguri Municipal Corporation Goutam Deb, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba paid their last respects to Rai.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his Defence Adviser Brigadier L S Lidder were among the 13 people killed in the crash on December 8. Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder were cremated at Delhi’s Brar Square Crematorium on December 10.