Kidney racket: Woman arrested in Howrah

A middle-aged woman was arrested in Howrah by Uttarakhand Police for her alleged involvement in a kidney-smuggling racket. Sources said she was arrested Saturday night from Jagachcha area and has been taken to Uttarakhand on five days’ police remand.

It is alleged that the accused woman used to provide donors to other states by luring them with promises of large sums of money. The accused has been identified as Chandana Guria. She was nabbed from her “office” which was locally known as a “wellness centre”.

The police team that had come to Kolkata said they had unearthed the kidney smuggling racket a few months ago and Guria’s name had cropped up during the investigation. After days of search, she was traced to West Bengal.

“A number of doctors and hospital staff have been found to be involved in the racket. Some have already been arrested. They used to sell each kidney for about Rs 40 lakh and each person had commission-based earning,” said an official. Police said those involved in the racket had facilitated around 70 kidney transplants till date.

