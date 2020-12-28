‘Kick out extortionist nephew’: Suvendu Adhikari

At a rally in Sarai Bazar, the former minister lashed out at his former party for calling him a “traitor”. (File)

Former state transport minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday lashed out at former party colleague and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, raising the slogan “tolabaj bhaipo hatao [kick out the extortionist nephew]” at a public meeting in Paschim Medinipur district. The MP is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

Adhikari led a two-km roadshow in Dantan from the Dantan petrol pump to Sarai Bazar, which was decked up with BJP flags and placards. Apart from labelling Abhishek Banerjee an “extortionist”, Adhikari raised slogans such as “Kick those who stole Amphan relief money” and “Jai Shree Ram”.

At a rally in Sarai Bazar, the former minister lashed out at his former party for calling him a “traitor”. “Time will give proof whether traitors are born in Medinipur or Khudiram Bose and Matangini Hazra [revolutionaries],” Adhikari said.

Referring to the last panchayat elections, he hit out at Abhishek Banerjee without naming him. “What had happened in Diamond Harbour that none could file nomination from BJP and CPM in panchayat elections. He has placed all terrorists to work for him. Unless the same party is in power in both Kolkata and Delhi, Bengal will not prosper economically. In the TMC regime, crores of people are unemployed,” Adhikari added.

The BJP leader went on to say, “In Kolkata, all the ministries are in the hands of three to four people from Kolkata. There is only one person who holds a post, the rest are lamp posts. I was also a lamp post.”

Adhikari told his former party colleagues to maintain a good relationship with him. “After May, you all will be calling me to save you. At least maintain a relationship so that I do not switch off my phone or disconnect your call.”

Adhikari officially quit the TMC on December 17, ending his 22-year stint in the party.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh appointed former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee a party observer for the Kolkata zone. The announcement came a week after Chatterjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Bengal visit. Chatterjee’s associate Baishakhi Banerjee has been appointed co-convener.