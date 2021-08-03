‘Khela Hobe’ slogan will soon be popular across India: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched the ‘Khela Hobe’ programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and distributed footballs to sports clubs.

Banerjee was seen playing with a football and expressed confidence that TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on) slogan, first used during the recently held Assembly polls, would be popular across the country.

Launching the programme, Banerjee said, “Believe it or not, ‘Khela Hobe’ has become very popular. We had raised the slogan in Bengal. Now it was raised in Parliament too, and soon, it will be popular across India. In the days to come, there will be ‘khela hobe’ everywhere.”

Earlier, Banerjee had announced that the state government would observe August 16 as ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ across West Bengal.

“We had granted Rs 5 lakh each to 25,000 clubs. We have done community development programmes for upliftment of sporting activities. I believe to take ‘Khela Hobe’ forward, and we have to take it through sports. We will give one lakh footballs to clubs in districts besides distributing the same to popular clubs such as Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club,” said Banerjee while speaking at the event.

The chief minister also launched the ‘Swastha Ingit’ telemedicine services in all districts of the state. She handed over appointment letters to former Maoists who surrendered to police.