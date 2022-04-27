Khejuri blast: TMC leader among three held, sent to five-day NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three persons, including a local Trinamool Congress leader, in connection with a blast that took place in a house at East Medinipur district’s Khejuri on January 3 this year. One person was killed in the explosion.

A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday remanded the three accused to five-day NIA custody. NIA special court Chief Judge Siddhartha Kanjilal remanded the three accused to five days’ the agency custody. NIA lawyer Shyamal Ghosh pleaded for their custody for seven days, noting that it is required for interrogating them to find out others responsible for the incident.

Those arrested are TMC’s local booth president Samar Shankar Mandal, Saidul Ali Khan and Sheikh Arif Billa, all residents of Khejuri. The three were first called for questioning and were arrested when discrepancies were found in their statements.

The bomb explosion took at Khejuri in which house owner Kankan Karan and one Anup Das were injured. Das later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials claimed that the three were part of a criminal conspiracy for making bombs to terrorise the general public. Incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized during searches, NIA officials have claimed.

TMC’s Kanthi organisational district president Tarun Kumar Maiti accused state leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of hatching a conspiracy. “Suvendu Adhikari has done this to unleash terror. The law will take its own course,” he alleged.

Initially, a case was being probed by police till the NIA took over the investigation.

