Kerala man loses way in Bengal, language barrier cost him his life

A team from the Kultali police station reached the spot, rescued the injured man, and took him to the Joynagar-Kultali Rural Hospital. (Representative Image)

The West Bengal Police have arrested five people and apprehended two minors for lynching a man from Kerala on suspicion of being a thief in the Kultali area of the South 24 Parganas district recently.

According to local sources, a mob tied the victim with a rope and assaulted him. The First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident was registered on Saturday. The man had reportedly come to the Sankijahan area of Kultali to visit an acquaintance for work-related purposes. On Tuesday morning, he went to the market. Being unfamiliar with the local roads, he mistakenly entered another neighborhood.

Seeing the unfamiliar man roaming in the area, the villagers questioned him. A section of the locals stated that due to the language barrier, he could not clearly explain his identity or purpose. Following this, it is alleged that he was tied up with a rope and beaten.