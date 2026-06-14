Kerala man loses way in Bengal, language barrier cost him his life

The West Bengal Police have arrested 5 people and apprehended 2 minors for lynching the man from Kerala.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 14, 2026 02:03 PM IST
BengaluruA team from the Kultali police station reached the spot, rescued the injured man, and took him to the Joynagar-Kultali Rural Hospital. (Representative Image)
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The West Bengal Police have arrested five people and apprehended two minors for lynching a man from Kerala on suspicion of being a thief in the Kultali area of the South 24 Parganas district recently.

According to local sources, a mob tied the victim with a rope and assaulted him. The First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident was registered on Saturday. The man had reportedly come to the Sankijahan area of Kultali to visit an acquaintance for work-related purposes. On Tuesday morning, he went to the market. Being unfamiliar with the local roads, he mistakenly entered another neighborhood.

Seeing the unfamiliar man roaming in the area, the villagers questioned him. A section of the locals stated that due to the language barrier, he could not clearly explain his identity or purpose. Following this, it is alleged that he was tied up with a rope and beaten.

A team from the Kultali police station reached the spot, rescued the injured man, and took him to the Joynagar-Kultali Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have sent the body for an autopsy.

“The cause of death is not clear yet. A case has been registered, a few have been arrested, let’s see what the probe further says,” a police officer said.

The police have also started an investigation to determine the identity of the victim.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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