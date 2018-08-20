Kerala floods: Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 10 crore for Kerala flood relief

The chief minister said that her government will extend all form of assistance and support to the Kerala government to deal with the flood situation. The chief minister said that her government will extend all form of assistance and support to the Kerala government to deal with the flood situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that West Bengal government will contribute Rs 10 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund in view of the devastating flood in the state.

“My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs Ten Crore to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund,” Mamata tweeted.

The chief minister said that her government will extend all form of assistance and support to the Kerala government to deal with the flood situation. “We are also ready to extend all other assistance and support that may be needed to tackle the calamity. We pray that our brothers and sisters of Kerala resume normal life soon,” Mamata said. The Left Front MLAs the state have also decided to donate their one month’s salary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund.

“Kerala reeling under unprecedented disaster. #StandWithKerala. At this hour of distress, Left legislative party of #WB decided to donate one month’s salary of it’s #MLAs to the #CMDRF of Kerala. Many states, including WB, have already pledged support. Thanks to all. #KeralaFloods,” Left Front Legislature Party leader and CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty tweeted.

Meanwhile, the South Eastern Railway will run two trains on Sunday to bring back people who have been stranded in Kerala following the flood. “On request from the Government of West Bengal, South Eastern Railway will operate two trains Sunday from Ernakulam to Santragachhi/ Howrah for the stranded passengers at Kerala. Tentative time for departure are at 6 pm and 9 pm,” read a statement issued by South Eastern Railway.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App