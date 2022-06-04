‘Keep standby ambulance with doctor, check entry’: Police to event organisers

The Kolkata Police have issued an advisory in the wake of the recent death of Bollywood singer KK soon after a live concert at the city’s Nazrul Manch auditorium and appealed to organisers of such events to adopt measures like keeping an emergency ambulance with a doctor on a standby and not issue excess entry passes.

While no unnatural cause was attributed to death in the post-mortem of the singer, people have questioned poor arrangements at the venue, saying it was the reason that the singer felt uncomfortable during the performance. Also, the organisers must inform the local police station about the expected gathering and also keep a local hospital in the loop beforehand, the advisory says.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner Vineet Goyal said, “Action is being taken to ensure that such incidents of excessive crowd don’t take place in the future. An ambulance with a doctor is a must outside the venue so that medical assistance is given immediately, if needed.” Also, seating arrangements should be made keeping in view the number of audience attending the event, he added.

The venue of KK’s concert had an excess crowd but air-conditioners were functioning, said Goyal. He also shared two videos of the event showing “how those in the audience were enjoying the concert”. Sufficient police personnel were deployed at Nazrul Manch during the concert, he claimed. “An officer-in-charge and three inspectors were present there. There wasn’t a stampede-like situation. The venue was overcrowded but not to the extent of people feeling discomfort. Overcrowding happens during such events and hence we need to come up with certain measures,” the officer added.

The number of tickets sold should be in accordance with the seating arrangements, he emphasised. “We will request the organisers to make arrangements so that in case of an excessive crowd people can watch from outside. None of the artists, organisers and the students brought it to the notice of the police the fact there was overcrowding,” said Goyal.

KK’s final post mortem report which was conducted at state run SSKM hospital reconfirmed that the singer died because of myocardial infarction and there was nothing unnatural.

Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi, whose statement on KK drew a flak, on Friday clarified that a video he uploaded on Facebook was not personal attack on anyone.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, he said, “I am expressing my deepest condolences to KK’s family. I am deeply saddened by the incident. I deleted the video from Facebook before coming here.”