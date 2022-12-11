Keep differences aside & take part in tourney: Abhishek to opponents

Inaugurating MP Cup Football Tournament in his Lok Sabha constituency Diamond Harbour, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called upon his political opponents to set aside differences and participate in the football tournament organised by him in South 24 Parganas district.

“When politics is played in the political arena, I know how the Opposition has to be buried democratically. I know how to respond to the Opposition. But, now, just enjoy football for the next 20 days. We have reached the end of 2022. Today is the 10th of December. The year will end in 21 days. There will be politics again with the beginning of 2023,” said Banerjee.

“From today till January 1, 2023, I invite all to participate in the football tournament, which is a great leveller, bridging differences in politics, caste and language. Let’s leave behind wrangling and come together to cheer for the game of football, for sports,” he said.

Asserting that Diamond Harbour has been at the forefront in organising games and fairs, and also in Covid-19 control, the ruling party MP said that his constituency has set benchmarks in various aspects.

For the past few years, the tournament is being held in Diamond Harbor as an initiative of Banerjee. Political parties from seven Assembly constituencies under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency are participating in the tournament. The final will be held at Maheshtala on December 30.

The parliamentarian said that sustained promotion of sports, including football, “has resulted in Diamond Harbour Football Club finding a place in the first division of the Calcutta Football League”.

“Football tourneys are now being arranged in many Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal and even outside. We have shown the way,” Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, adding that several teams from different districts of the state are set to take part in the tournament.