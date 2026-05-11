‘Now, I can grow my hair’: With Mamata gone, BJP MLA Kaustav Bagchi ends his vow

Written by Avantika Basu

A 35-year-old newly elected BJP MLA, Kaustav Bagchi, is once again drawing attention in West Bengal not only for defeating filmmaker-turned-TMC candidate Raj Chakraborty from the Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas, but also for breaking a political vow he upheld for three years.

Elected as the MLA from Barrackpore, Bagchi said he will finally let his hair grow back while continuing to focus on public service and the political commitment that has shaped his journey.

In 2023, Bagchi was arrested by the Kolkata police after he allegedly criticised then chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her “personal attack” on state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After being granted bail, Bagchi shaved his head and vowed to stay bald till the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was in power in the state.