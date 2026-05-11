‘Now, I can grow my hair’: With Mamata gone, BJP MLA Kaustav Bagchi ends his vow

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Written by Avantika Basu
A 35-year-old newly elected BJP MLA, Kaustav Bagchi, is once again drawing attention in West Bengal not only for defeating filmmaker-turned-TMC candidate Raj Chakraborty from the Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas, but also for breaking a political vow he upheld for three years.
Elected as the MLA from Barrackpore, Bagchi said he will finally let his hair grow back while continuing to focus on public service and the political commitment that has shaped his journey.
In 2023, Bagchi was arrested by the Kolkata police after he allegedly criticised then chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her “personal attack” on state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After being granted bail, Bagchi shaved his head and vowed to stay bald till the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was in power in the state.
What began as a symbolic gesture gradually became his public identity.
“Now, I can grow back my hair. I had taken a vow that until the TMC was defeated and the BJP came to power, I would keep my head shaved. For that, I faced humiliation, criticism and a lot of trolling. Many people made cartoons about me. But I personally praised them every time because I respect talent and like to encourage talented people,” he said after his electoral victory.
“My family and I never took these things negatively. We were happy. People mocked me, but we understood why I was doing it,” said Bagchi, a former Congress leader who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024.
Speaking about his priorities after the Bengal election, Bagchi said he intends to focus on people’s concerns and public welfare. “After winning, I want to work for people’s dignity and solve their problems,” he said.
Bagchi said his victory reflected the trust and support of the people in the Barrackpore constituency. “I won because I had, and still have, the blessings of the people here,” he said.
Bagchi, who is also a lawyer, said his interest in politics began at a young age. “I have been interested in politics since Class 6. Even though I became a lawyer, I always wanted to work for the people,” he added.
He also made sharp remarks about his defeated opponent, Raj Chakraborty. “At the end of the day, the people here will choose their own son.”
Throughout the campaign, Bagchi’s shaved head remained closely linked to his political image and public vow. Over the past three years, the look was widely recognised at rallies, public appearances, and political discussions.
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