Karnataka native found dead at Kolkata house

A 30-year-old man from Karnataka, who was staying in Kolkata, was on Wednesday found dead at his rented house in Pallyshree area under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. Sources in the police said Siju Babukutty was found dead when his roommates broke open the door.

“Two empty medicine bottles and one used syringe were found beside the body. He was a staff of Apollo Gleneagles Hospital. An unnatural death case has been registered,” said a police officer.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App