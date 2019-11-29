Karimpur: TMC increases lead, gets 50 per cent votes

The party’s vote share increased to 50 per cent as Bimalendu Singha Roy defeated BJP state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar by a margin of 23,910 votes. The party’s vote share increased to 50 per cent as Bimalendu Singha Roy defeated BJP state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar by a margin of 23,910 votes.

The TMC not only retained Karimpur Assembly seat on Thursday but also increased its vote share in this Bangladesh-bordering district of Nadia where the issue of NRC played a pivotal role in determining the results.



Compared to May 2019 Lok Sabha results, the TMC had a lead of over 14,000 votes in Karimpur Assembly segment. With today’s results, the party has added nearly 10,000 more votes.

On the polling day on Monday, Karimpur was in the news after the BJP candidate was punched and kicked into a ditch allegedly by TMC workers. The TMC had denied the allegation and had blamed it on the BJP infighting.

“The TMC has always been saying that it is their seat. They have proved today why it is their seat. You have all seen what happened on the polling day. Even I was not spared. TMC with the help of goons and police made a farce of the bypoll,” said BJP’s Majumdar.

While he blamed TMC’s “muscle-money power” for his defeat, a section of his own party leaders in Nadia attributed the loss to Majumdar’s candidature and the fear of NRC among the people of the constituency.

“People have rejected BJP’s attempt to divide them along religious lines. We have also increased our margin of victory which comes as a reward for the hard work put up by all our leaders and workers,” said TMC’s Roy.

Meanwhile, Congress-backed CPM candidate Golam Rabbi came a distant third by getting a mere 9 per cent votes.

