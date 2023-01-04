scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Karat: BJP using Hindutva as political tool to win elections

The CPM leader did not speak about the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, especially a day after Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP and the CPM had entered into a tacit understanding to defeat her party.

CPI(M) Politburo member Prakash Karat and Left Front chairperson Biman Bose in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: by Partha Paul)
Listen to this article
Karat: BJP using Hindutva as political tool to win elections
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat on Tuesday targeted the BJP for “using Hindutva” to win elections in the country. Karat was in the city on the occasion of the 57th foundation
day of his party mouthpiece, ‘Ganashakti.’

Speaking at the event, Karat said, “Despite people having grievances against the BJP, the party has been able to increase vote share in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. This is due to the use of Hindutva as a political tool. However, polarisation of votes was less in Uttar Pradesh, which is the reason why their number of seats were reduced.”

The CPM leader did not speak about the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, especially a day after Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP and the CPM had entered into a tacit understanding to defeat her party.

More from Kolkata

CPM state secretary Md Salim, however, said that it was decided beforehand who would speak on what subject. During his speech, Salim hit out at the TMC over several issues. “For the past 11 years, the TMC has destroyed the lives and aspirations of the people of the state. The Chief Minister has lied to the people for so many years. Now she is in damage control mode to save her party,”
said Salim.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 05:11 IST
Next Story

Crushing season on, govt yet to announce hike in cane SAP; RLD launches campaign

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close