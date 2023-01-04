Karat: BJP using Hindutva as political tool to win elections

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat on Tuesday targeted the BJP for “using Hindutva” to win elections in the country. Karat was in the city on the occasion of the 57th foundation

day of his party mouthpiece, ‘Ganashakti.’

Speaking at the event, Karat said, “Despite people having grievances against the BJP, the party has been able to increase vote share in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. This is due to the use of Hindutva as a political tool. However, polarisation of votes was less in Uttar Pradesh, which is the reason why their number of seats were reduced.”

The CPM leader did not speak about the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, especially a day after Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP and the CPM had entered into a tacit understanding to defeat her party.

CPM state secretary Md Salim, however, said that it was decided beforehand who would speak on what subject. During his speech, Salim hit out at the TMC over several issues. “For the past 11 years, the TMC has destroyed the lives and aspirations of the people of the state. The Chief Minister has lied to the people for so many years. Now she is in damage control mode to save her party,”

said Salim.