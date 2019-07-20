Kankinara: 55-yr-old man dies in blast while making bombs

A 55-year-old man on Friday succumbed to injuries he suffered in a low-intensity bomb blast at a Kankinara club in North 24 Parganas on Friday.

The incident took place on the rooftop of the club, Ramnagar Yuva Sangha, in Ramnagar Colony under Bhatpara police station area. The deceased has been identified as Bishu Sarkar.

“The bomb went off during manufacturing. So far, no one has been arrested,” DCP Barrackpore Ajay Thakur told The Indian Express.

Bhatpara has been tense since the Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 18 Lok Sabha seats, and the Trinamool Congress have accused each other for a string of incidents of violence. At least two people were killed and 11 others injured in various incidents of violence in Bhatpara-Kankinara, long considered a TMC stronghold, since the Lok Sabha polls.

Despite repeated attempts by police to maintain law and order, the situation remains volatile.

As per sources, local residents were panic-stricken as the sound of a blast could be heard from distance late on Thursday night.

Local residents found Sarkar in a pool of blood. He was taken to Bhatpara State General hospital and referred to Kalyani General Hospital. He received multiple splinter injuries.

On Friday morning, he succumbed to his injuries. According to police, the club gate was locked from outside when the incident took place.

Police teams are conducting regular marches in sensitive areas such as lane number 3 and 5 in Kankinara. Sources said a few were detained.

Police continued to appeal to people through loudspeakers to maintain peace in the area and not to pay heed to rumours. Extra forces have been deployed in the area for patrolling.

On Thursday, police recovered a few crude bombs in separate raids in Kankinara. Nine people were arrested.